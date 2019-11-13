Zoom Founder Backing Workvivo

13 Nov 2019 | 10.41 am

Cork software company Workvivo has landed what it is calling a significant investment from US-based tech entrepreneur Eric Yuan, who founded Zoom Video. Specifics of the investment were not disclosed.

Yuan’s Zoom business provides a variety of remote conferencing services over the cloud. Founded in 2011, Nasdaq-listed Zoom has more than 66,000 customers, including Dropbox and Rakuten.

Workvivo was founded in 2017 by former CoreHR executives John Goulding and Joe Lennon. It is a social media platform for workplaces, where employees and employers can connect and company activities can be promoted.

Using a dashboard, Workvivo members can connect with co-workers, access company news and promotional feeds, hear about employee achievements and other activities.

“It is essentially a Facebook for work,” says CEO John Goulding. “Employees log in to the platform and are able to see what is happening in the company. The employees can post and share pictures or videos, tag other co-workers in goals and give shout-outs for a job well done.” Workvivo’s clients include Cubic Telecom and Morgan McKinley.

“Workvivo’s culture, values and technology are a perfect fit for my vision of employee communication, engagement and satisfaction,” said Yuan.

Yuan’s investment will be used to help Workvivo realise its plans to grow its platform users to more than one million by 2021.

“Engaging a workforce and making them feel valued should be a top ambition of any company. Workvivo is making that ambition a reality, and I am delighted to invest in such an innovative company,” Yuan added.

John Goulding said that backing from one of the world’s great entrepreneurs was testament to what Workvivo wanted to do around employee engagement.

“We’re not just a communication tool. We bring community, engagement, enthusiasm, relevance, recognition and fun into employee communication. We’re delighted someone like Eric Yuan recognises that in Workvivo,” Goulding continued.

Goulding invested €360,000 in Workvivo since 2017 through Greybull Consultant Limited, a company he joint owns with Aileen Goulding. Other investors include Enterprise Ireland, which provided €250,000 last year.

Photo: John Goulding (left) and Eric Yuan