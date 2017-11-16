Zevas Communications Recruiting 50 New Staff

16 Nov 2017 | 08.32 am

Zevas Communications, an outsourced sales services company in Cork, has announced plans to hire 50 new staff as a result of winning two new contracts with international global digital technology companies.

Chief operating officer John O’Sullivan said: “We are delighted to have secured two more top tier global companies as clients and our continued expansion is firmly establishing us on the world stage for outsourced customer contact solutions. These new contracts further reaffirm Cork’s position as an international hub for digital innovation and ambition, as well as for superb and proactive customer service offerings.”

The new positions are telesales personnel with an enthusiasm for working in the digital media sphere. The majority of positions are English speaking, along with native Dutch and German speakers.

HR manager Caroline Horgan commented: “After generating 40 new positions last year, we are very pleased to announce an additional 50 positions to be filled before Christmas. People with sales experience and a desire to work with key players in global digital technology can check out the Careers Page on zevas.com for updates.”

Zevas has offices in Cork and Dublin, with satellite branches in Hamburg and Moscow. Zevas counts Google, Twitter, PayPal and UberEATS as clients. The firm also delivers services to Irish companies across technology and utilities, such as Pinergy.

Zevas Communications is owned by CEO Con Lehane (pictured), who acquired the shareholding owned by fellow director Ronan Murphy in 2015/16.

Average headcount in the year to end July 2016 reduced to 135 from 165 the year before. Average pay excluding directors’ remuneration was €29,000 p.a.