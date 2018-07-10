Zeus Launches Paper-Free Compostable Cups

10 Jul 2018 | 11.36 am

Irish packaging company Zeus has launched a new range of paper-free compostable cups, with The Happy Pear as one of the first national brands to use them.

The new cups are novel in that they don’t contain any paper product. Additionally, the cups and lids will be collected by Zeus for composting after use.

The Happy Pear is now using the Treefree cup and the Zeus dedicated collection bins across its three cafés in Greystones and Clondalkin.

Managing director of Zeus, Brian O’Sullivan said: “There is a lot of talk in Ireland about composting and compostable cups.

“With the Treefree cup, we wanted to launch a product that was not only paper-free but also part of a system of collection that ensures the correct composting of the cup. This closes the loop from the creation of the cup to the conversion of the cup to biogas and biofertiliser.”

Stephen and David Flynn, co-founders of The Happy Pear commented: ”Next time we enjoy a tea or coffee from a Treefree Cup, we need to put it in the dedicated compost bin in our cafés so it can be collected and composted. With this simple action, customers are making the best sustainable choice.”

Photo: The Happy Pair founders, David (left) and Stephen Flynn (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)