Zeus Acquires Two UK Companies

01 Oct 2019 | 01.17 pm

Packaging company Zeus has acquired two UK peers for an outlay of €12m.

Zeus has bought Smith Bateson, one of the UK’s leading paper and polythene distributors, which has reach into the retail market across the north-west of the UK. Founded in 1801, the company is headquartered in Liverpool.

Zeus has also acquired Lincolnshire-based food services packaging business, Van Der Windt, which offers a wide range of and sustainable packaging solutions. The combined turnover of the two companies is c.€40m.

Zeus founder and owner Brian O’Sullivan (pictured) said: “Strategic moves such as the expansion of our UK foothold, along with recent investments in our infrastructure, are an integral part of Zeus’s long-term strategy.

“Over the last year, we have significantly extended our reach into new markets, diversified our product range, particularly in the area of sustainable packaging, and enhanced our client network. We are now on track to become the largest independent packaging distribution business across the UK and Ireland.

“This growth enables us to further deepen our focus on sustainability in 2020, fulfilling our commitment to delivering innovative products for our valued clients in Ireland, the UK and across Europe.”

Over the past year, Zeus has also acquired UK-based VaioPak Group, Essential Supplies in Naas and Dublin company Aldar Tissues.

Zeus now employs 185 people in Ireland, and 400 in total across 12 countries worldwide. The company forecasts turnover in 2019 to reach €180m, with a target of €225m in 2020. In 2018, Zeus announced a €27m investment in new premises in Dublin and the UK.