Zeto Technologies Hoping ICO Will Raise €18m

08 May 2018 | 09.42 am

Zeto Technologies, a smart refrigeration company based in Cork, is planning to expand its business with an Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

The company’s current business model is to provide real-time monitoring for refrigeration and hot food equipment in supermarkets and shops.

Post the ICO, Zeto Technologies plans to extend temperature monitoring back the food chain, using blockchain technology.

According to the company, current clients include a food discounter with 200 plus stores. Zeto provides them with a full temperature monitoring service which includes alarm management along with compliance reporting.

Another client is forecourt operator with 190 sites. Zeto has installed a solution that covers refrigeration, deliveries and traceability of the food service counter. This solution provides for all temperature records to be stored in the cloud and alarm parameters set to match the clients existing HACCP system.

Underpinning the ZetoChain idea is tracing high risk products from the farm through all associated parties in the supply chain until it reaches the retailer. Each participant in the supply chain will act as a link in the chain and their data will be written to the blockchain.

“Any participant that requires hardware to commit or read data from the blockchain will be charged for the hardware and the associated software license fee. The retailer will pay a monthly software license fee for each product line that they have on ZetoChain,” the company explains.

The company says the ZetoChain platform will enable retailers, as well as consumers, to scan products instore and review a full history of the product from production, transport, delivery to on-shelf point of sale.

According to Zeto: “The scale and scope of this new product is huge. To achieve it, we need a huge funding effort to develop it and a powerful technology to back it.”

Zeto Technologies plans to issue 340 million Zeto Tokens. Tokens being made available for sale to investors amount to 215.5 million, priced at $1 per 10 tokens i.e. the fundraising target is $21.5m (€18m). The ICO sale of 150 million tokens is timed for July 9 to July 31.

Consumers will be incentivised to check the traceability of products by being rewarded with Zeto Tokens. Whether they would be bothered is one of the issues investors will have to consider before investing.

Zeto was founded in 2009 by Michael Slattery and Stephen Slattery as Slattery Validation Systems Ltd, which was renamed Zeto Technologies in 2016.

The latest filed accounts are for 2015, when Slattery Validation Systems booked a loss of €717,000, bringing accumulated losses to €1.6m The deficit in shareholder’s funds in December 2015 was €620,000.

Photo: Zeto Technologies principals Michael Slattery (right) and Stephen Slattery