Zero Covid – The Impossible Dream

26 Mar 2021 | 12.01 pm

Health Advisory Recovery Team (HART) is a group of highly qualified UK doctors, scientists, economists, psychologists and other academic experts who research and review Covid-19 policy and related peer-reviewed studies. In this article, Professor David Livermore argues that Zero Covid policy means living indefinitely with tightly sealed borders and a continual threat of sudden lockdown

Zero Covid is a public health strategy that seeks to eliminate Covid-19. The approach calls for:

• Nationwide lockdown until new cases in the community have been reduced close to zero

• An effective find, test, trace, isolate and support (FTTIS) system

• Covid screening, and where necessary quarantine, at all ports of entry

• Guarantee the livelihood of everyone who loses money because of the pandemic.

‘Close to zero’ is usually defined as something like fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people. Proponents cite Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Vietnam, China and South Korea as examples of countries which have successfully adopted this approach.

It is true that these countries have had low infection and deaths rates from COVID-19. However, it is wrong to claim that they have successfully ‘defeated’ the virus. They have simply isolated themselves by closing borders, but now find themselves in a world where the virus is endemic and will remain so for the foreseeable future.

In the short term, some, notably Taiwan, have benefitted from their isolation, avoiding lockdowns and suffering no damage to GDP. They have the further luxury of observing other countries’ treatment strategies and vaccination outcomes before finalising their future course of action.

Others, notably Australia, have suffered prolonged city and state lockdowns at considerable cost to both the economy and to the fabric of civil society. Each of these ‘sequestered countries’ must shortly choose whether to remain in indefinite isolation or to re-open to the world and trust the efficacy of vaccination and treatment options.

However, their experience is of little immediate relevance to the UK and Ireland. Any chance of isolating ourselves from the virus evaporated a year ago, not that this would have been a sensible course of action. Nowadays, SARS-CoV-2 is endemic and where large portions of the adult population has detectable antibodies from being infected or receiving at least one dose of a vaccine. This is in addition to those with acquired immunity from exposure to the virus itself.

Little Sense

The four components of the Zero Covid approach make little sense against this background. To address them each in turn:

• The notion that strict lockdowns reduce established Covid-19 to minimal levels is refuted by many countries retaining persistently high rates despite prolonged lockdowns and by the expansion, in SE England, of the Kentish B117 variant during the UK’s second lockdown.

In the Spring of 2020, Covid rates reduced similarly in France (strict lockdown), the UK (moderate lockdown) and Sweden (no lockdown). These similar trajectories support the notion that declines in infections were largely contingent on seasonality, not lockdowns.

The only convincing demonstration of lockdown promoting ‘Zero Covid’ is in Melbourne/Victoria, where the time and cost were far higher than anticipated and where the starting point was a few hundred cases. Some ‘Zero Covid’ supporters believe that Wuhan “eliminated the virus”, but China is a country with a long and questionable history of state propaganda. It would be extremely naive of anyone to take as ‘fact’ the claims made by the CCP regarding disease epidemiology.

• The usefulness of FTTIS is dubious once a country has a vaccinated population. Will the vaccinated be asked to isolate if identified as case contacts? If so, why? There are claims that vaccination prevents infection as well as disease which, it is hoped, will turn out to be proven. Chasing unlikely-to-be-infected (and very-unlikely-to-become-severely-ill) contacts in a vaccinated population is a poor use of resources.

• The occasional infected traveller will no doubt introduce infection, but will do so to a population with considerable acquired immunity, meaning that the hazard of serious consequences is slight. This is completely different to the situation in countries that have excluded Covid-19 and which retain unvaccinated and unexposed populations.

• The notion that Covid losses should be made good indefinitely by the taxpayer is naive. It will create perverse incentives for failing and fraudulent businesses. Simultaneously, the fear of arbitrary closure will discourage legitimate new businesses.

Unrealistic

The most fundamental problem with ‘Zero Covid’ as a strategy is that it is not realistic to eliminate a respiratory virus such as SARS-CoV-2, any more than it is to eliminate the ‘flu or the common cold.

Professor Donald Henderson, who directed the international campaign against smallpox, set out three ways in which eradication of disease fails:

• An inability to accurately diagnose every case

• Interventions to prevent transmission are not 100% effective

• The pathogen can replicate in the environment or in another animal host.

All of these caveats are pertinent to Covid-19. Vaccines are expected to reduce the risks of disease to a manageable level but not, as with smallpox, to be completely protective. Although there is growing evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, they may leave a ‘tail’ of sub-clinical cases, and these will be especially difficult to trace even with a far more sophisticated (and intrusive) FFTIS than at present.

Furthermore, vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 are potentially vulnerable to mutated variants, whereas the measles and smallpox viruses are not so mutable. Last, SARS-CoV-2 has been shown to cross into mink, with the selection of new variants, illustrating the potential for non-human reservoirs.

No respiratory virus has ever been eliminated and influenza vaccines that target an even more mutable virus than SARS-CoV-2 need repeated reformulation to combat new variants. This may well be the future with SARS-CoV-2 as well.

‘Zero Covid’ has loud advocates, but that doesn’t make it any more realistic or less harmful as an approach. It means living indefinitely with tightly sealed borders and a continual threat of sudden lockdown. Who will open a new bar, hotel, or restaurant with that constant threat above their head?

It means accepting a ‘new normal’ of mass testing and the requirement to self-isolate for contacts who, with vaccination, are unlikely to experience infection let alone disease. It means giving up on living a normal life to pursue the unreachable dream of eliminating an increasingly manageable seasonal respiratory virus.

It is perplexing how this notion has managed to gain traction in sensible scientific or media circles. It flies in the face of the known tenets of biology, and reflects a world where risk perception has been heavily distorted.

Vaccine deployment will now dramatically reduce disease (and infection) incidence and impact. Pursuing Zero Covid against this changed background is a misplaced goal, imposing immense and unjustifiable societal and economic costs.

• David Livermore is Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of East Anglia