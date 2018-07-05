Zendesk Opens New EMEA HQ In Dublin

05 Jul 2018 | 04.03 pm

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar joined Zendesk CEO and chairman Mikkel Svane today to open the company’s new EMEA headquarters at Charlemont Place in Dublin.

After an investment of $10m by Zendesk, 290 employees occupy over 58,000 square feet of Grade A office space, representing the company’s largest investment in property outside of the US.

The Dublin office is a regional hub for product development and plays a central role in Zendesk’s global business strategy. In addition to sales and operational functions, the Dublin team spearheads Zendesk Talk and mobile products, overseeing the launch of Talk Enterprise last year.

Leo Varadkar commented: “Zendesk’s new EMEA HQ is another strong endorsement of Ireland as the tech capital of Europe. Since establishing a presence in Dublin, Zendesk has quickly become one of the fastest growing technology companies in the region.”

Mikkel Svane (pictured) added: “Zendesk’s products are helping companies create the kinds of customer experiences that people expect today, and our team in Dublin plays an important role in making this possible.”

The Zendesk office includes a wellness zone with a yoga studio, a mothers’ room and a tech-free ‘hideaway’.

The company indicated that it will continue to expand in Dublin, with hiring at all levels across the organisation, including engineering, design, sales, and people operations.

Zendesk has more than 125,000 paid customer accounts and offers service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.