Zanzibar Locke Opens To Leisure Travellers

09 Jun 2021 | 09.28 am

British hospitality company Locke is opening its first venture outside its home territory in Dublin, with aparthotel Zanzibar Locke overlooking the Ha’penny Bridge in central Dublin now accepting bookings.

Locke is the hotel subsidiary of Edyn, founded 18 years ago, which offers serviced apartments and aparthotels in the UK under four brands, Locke, SACO, Wittenberg and The Moorgate.

According to chief executive Stephen McCall, Edyn believes “that travel should be a rich journey of discovery, rewarding curiosity with knowledge and inspiration, whether travelling for business or leisure”.

McCall added: “We are very excited to be welcoming leisure travellers into our first property outside the UK. It has been a great experience familiarising ourselves with the Dublin market, and early indications show that our unique aparthotel concept is something new and exciting that the city needs at this pivotal moment.

“With a second opening in Dublin later this year, we are delighted to be able to welcome all guests in time for summer.”

The aparthotel consists of 160 small studio apartments between 25 sq m and 40 sq m in extent, with kitchen and living space, and the building includes a gym and restaurant, Baraza, that will serve coffee and light bites in the morning, later serving small plates and craft cocktails.

Zanzibar Locke is offering a launch package with an overnight stay in the hotel and dinner in Baraza for €219. Daily apartment rates begin at €70 for a studio, rising to €249 per night for an 85 sq m duplex suite with separate bedroom.

The building, which formerly housed noughties’ hotspot Zanzibar Nightclub, had what McCall described as “an extended soft launch period” where the property housed guests for essential stays and those in need of an interim home during lockdown.

Locke’s Irish general manager Osgur Ó Ciardha stated: “Locke’s forward-thinking aparthotel concept has shown resilience throughout the pandemic. In an exceptionally challenging year for Irish hospitality, we were able to remain open throughout the lockdown to house essential stays. We are looking forward to welcoming back leisure travellers.”