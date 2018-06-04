Zalando Set To Open Ireland Store

04 Jun 2018 | 02.08 pm

Berlin online clothing specialist Zalando is to open a dedicated online store for Ireland this summer. Together with a Czech site, this will be the company’s first shop to open in a new country since 2013.

Zalando has an online presence in 17 European countries and the Czech and Irish stores will add 15 million potential customers to its reach.

The company opened a technology hub in Dublin three years ago and is now anticipating bringing “Europe’s biggest online wardrobe to customers in Ireland”, adding H&M brand Monki to its existing offering in August.

Chief executive Rubin Ritter (pictured) said “We are excited to bring Zalando to new customers, and we believe our unlimited assortment, personalised shopping experience, and substantial convenience offering will resonate well with Irish customers. We are tackling our expansion smartly, leveraging knowledge from our existing European markets.”

Northern Europe director Kenneth Melchior added: “Ireland has a growing €5.6 billion fashion market and only 6% of this is online, compared to 18% in the UK. We see great potential for growth and we believe that zalando.ie will be well received by Ireland’s fashion-conscious consumers. Our assortment of almost 2,000 international brands ranges from popular global brands, fast fashion and local brands, and is complemented by our private label products.”

The Irish shop will be at Zalando.ie, and potential customers can sign up for notification when the site goes live.