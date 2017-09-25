Zahra Publishing Merges With Eumom

25 Sep 2017 | 09.31 am

Zahra Publishing, publisher of Easy Parenting and Easy Food magazines, is merging with online publisher Eumom, which targets mothers.

The newly merged entity called Zahra Media Group says it can create digital, email, social, print, event and experiential touchpoints for brands through the pooling of both company’s channels.

Zahra is led by Gina Militiadou and John Mullins while Eumom’s principals are Annette Burns Young and Olive Fogarty.

Zahra Media Group will have 42 staff and plans further hires and €150,000 investment in a video studio to open in 2018. Zahra said the studio will complement the two test kitchens and existing studio in Zahra Media Group’s offices in Bray.

Managing director Gina Miliatadou commented: “Zahra’s publication business already has 33% of the food magazine market and 40% of the parenting magazine market, so the addition of eumom’s incredibly engaged opted-in community of over 175,000 creates a powerful force.

“When you add in our content creation expertise and Ireland’s biggest recipe database of over 10,000, we have a unique offering that makes us the ‘go-to’ company for businesses who want to speak to, and connect, with the family audience across Ireland.”

Strategic growth director Annette Burns Young added: “With Eumom’s near 100% penetration rate of the first-time mothers’ sector, its 175,000-strong opted in database and Ireland’s only sampling business for moms, coupled with Zahra’s range of publishing and content expertise, we are uniquely positioned to work with brands that are keen to engage families.”

Photo (l-r): Gina Militiadou, John Mullins, Annette Burns and Olive Fogarty. (Pic: Agnieszka Wypych)