YouTube Launches Premium Services

18 Jun 2018 | 04.00 pm

YouTube has introduced a new music service that will allow users to listen to music free of adverts if they are willing to pay the company a tenner a month.

Many fans already listen to music on YouTube, tracks or albums uploaded by other fans or music videos, but YouTube Music is a new streaming service made for music listening alongside the existing video service. The service is still free in an advert-supported version.

For €12 a month, YouTube Premium has the benefits of Music Premium plus ad-free background and downloads. The premium service also offers original shows and movies. Both services can be trialled for free for three months.

The company says it can think of six reasons people might sign up:

It’s all here. Not just music videos, but official albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers and hard-to-find music you can only get on YouTube. Personal recommendations. A home screen that dynamically adapts to provide recommendations based on what you’ve played before, where you are and what you’re doing. Thousands of playlists in any genre, mood or activity. Smart search. The hottest videos on their own dedicated Hotlist screen. No internet? Music Premium facilitates downloads and an offline mixtape automatically downloads favoured songs.

Devices will need the new YouTube Music app from the Play Store and App Store, and there’s a new web player at music.youtube.com. You can sign up for YouTube Premium here.