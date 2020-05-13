Young Professionals Hate Remote Working

13 May 2020 | 02.50 pm

Young professionals living in shared households want to return to the office permanently once lockdown measures ease.

According to recruitment agency Robert Walters, only 6% of white collar workers living in shared accommodation stated that they would like to move to remote working permanently, compared with 30% of professionals who live with children.

The findings are from a company survey of 1,000 people

The survey found that four out of ten of remote-working professionals in Ireland are in a shared housing, higher than any other country in Europe, where the average is just 16%.

Robert Walters director Sarah Owen commented: “What this survey highlights is not only the breadth of challenges an individual faces when remote working but that these issues vary considerably depending on the type of household you live in.”

The main frustrations for people living and working in a shared household are:

• Lack of socialising with peers

• Impact to mental health and wellbeing

• Impact to physical wellbeing (not having correct office furniture)

• Working longer hours

• Physical workspace.

Owen added: “For ‘generation rent’ it is clear that where their living situation may be geared around functionality, the workplace plays a more central role in their social lives and wellbeing – the impact of which is now being felt under lockdown.”

Despite the extra hours, only one in ten remote workers in shared accommodation stated that their productivity had ‘significantly increased’ since remote working.

Factors that cause decreased productivity in shared household include less interaction with colleagues, distractions, more meetings and managers checking-in more, not having proper furniture or set-up and lack of structure.

Owen added: “If remote working is to continue for some time, or if employers intend to build this into their long-term plans, then consideration must be given as to how professionals can better separate their home and working life.

“Now is the time for employers to look over HR and mental health policies and revise accordingly to ensure the right level of support, guidance, processes and changes are enforced to ensure positive mental health and wellbeing amongst staff when remote working.”