Young Entrepreneurs Showcase Their Products

18 Jun 2018 | 02.53 pm

More than 3,500 entrepreneurs aged between 10 and 12 years old showcased their products and businesses at Ireland’s first Junior Enterpreneur Programme (JEP) at the RDS in Dublin.

Every county in Ireland and Northern Ireland was represented at the JEP Showcase, where primary school children demonstrated their creativity, innovation and business acumen.

Founded by Jerry Kennelly, JEP is a nationwide, free programme to promote entrepreneurship from a young age. The programme enables primary school children to explore the world of business, while also building confidence, developing skills in problem solving, presentation and team work.

According to Kennelly: “It’s inspiring to see children turn ideas into businesses and create products that people are willing to pay for. JEP gives children a chance to stand on their own two feet and to show the world what they can do at an early age.”

“Our vision for JEP is to allow the children to understand that they can think independently and create something real from nothing but an idea. JEP participants understand that it takes passion, drive and commitment to create a product or service that people will pay for. They get what is probably their first taste of the real world.”

The Junior Entrepreneur Programme is enrolling now for the new school year starting in September 2018.

Photo: Molly Crotty Noonan of Ballygiblin National School, Ballygiblin, Co Cork. (Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile)