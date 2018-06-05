Yew Grove REIT Taps Investors For €75m

05 Jun 2018 | 09.55 am

A new commercial property real estate investment trust will list on the ESM market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM market in London after raising net proceeds of €72.7m in a share issue.

Yew Grove REIT plc was put together by CEO Jonathan Laredo, chief investment officer Michael Gibbons and CFO Charles Peach. The company chairman is Barry O’Dowd (pictured), a senior IDA executive who is retiring from the state agency to take up this commercial role.

Yew Grove has assembled a Seed Portfolio of ten properties valued by Lisney at €25.9m. The company’s plan is to add more properties and the promise to investors who have bought shares priced at €1 each is a 7c dividend for FY 2019.

Yew Grove REIT Seed Portfolio

• Ashtown Gate, Dublin 15 (Office) €8,805,000

• Airways Industrial Estate, Dublin 9 (Industrial) €3,800,000

• IDA Ireland Athlone (Industrial) €3,615,000

• Tullamore (Retail/office) €1,935,000

• Naas Enterprise Park (Industrial) €1,725,000

• Holly Avenue, Dublin (Industrial) €1,550,000

• Listowel (Office/retail) €1,720,000

• Canal House, Portarlington (Office/retail) €990,000

• Sandyford, Dublin 18 (Industrial) €920,000

• Centre Point, Dublin 12 (Industrial) €850,000

The company says its investment focus is non office and industrial assets let to government entities, state bodies, FDI companies as well as larger corporates located in and around Dublin City, in IDA Ireland Business and Technology Parks and in major regional hubs.

“The directors believe that the company can, through acting as a consolidator in its market, build a property portfolio worth between €300m and €500m over the next three years,” the admission document states. “The directors believe that all net proceeds of the issue can be invested within 12 months of admission.”

Barry O’Dowd commented: “Combining more than 20 years’ property investment experience in Ireland, the company’s leadership has a proven track record of building property portfolios, delivering investor returns and has identified a pipeline of future potential investment opportunities.”

CEO Jonathan Laredo added: “The seed portfolio, together with future investments, coupled with the expected strong growth of the Irish economy will enable Yew Grove REIT to pay a covered dividend and generate an attractive risk-adjusted total return for all our shareholders.”