17 Nov 2017 | 09.23 am

Online payments firm YapStone is to create 200 jobs at its international headquarters in Drogheda, the Silicon Valley company has announced.

With backing from IDA Ireland, YapStone is planning to invest €41m in the expansion of its 16,000 sq. ft HQ in Drogheda. The business first established operations in Ireland in 2012.

The expansion will see the establishment of a product engineering development centre for YapStone in Drogheda. Recruitment will commence for the 200 new jobs in early 2018, comprising high-skilled engineering and technology positions.

Tom Villante (pictured), co-founder and CEO of YapStone, said that partnering with the Irish government was one of the best decisions the firm’s leadership team has made. “We have hired tremendous talent in Ireland and they have played a major role in YapStone’s success and international expansion,” he continued.

Debra Tenenbaum, ‘chief people officer’ in YapStone, added that there is a rich talent pool along the M1 corridor. “As millennials look to purchase their first home or begin their families, having a progressive employer in Drogheda provides individuals choices outside of Dublin,” she said.

Sanjay Saraf, CTO with YapStone, said that the company is excited about employing Ireland’s finest software engineers. “YapStone is investing in cutting-edge cloud enabled technology, big data, API platforms, and modern NoSQL databases.”

YapStone provides online and mobile payment services for global marketplaces, with a focus on property rentals, self-storage companies and the hospitality sector. It is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area and was founded in Silicon Valley.

Turnover for YapStone International Limited, which is registered in Ireland, almost doubled to €17.8m in 2016 and the company booked a net profit of €223,000. Fifty-four staff were on the payroll in the Irish-registered firm in 2016.

