Xtremepush Signs Up Sports Publisher LiveScore

21 Oct 2019 | 10.19 am

Digital sports publisher LiveScore has turned to Ranelagh software firm Xtremepush to provide app and web push notifications, in-app messages and onsite pop-ups.

LiveScore gives users real-time updates, fixtures, results, scores, stats and news on a wide range of sports, primarily soccer.

With the Xtremepush service in the back-end, LiveScore users will be able to opt in to receive personalised and contextually-relevant messages about their favourite teams.

Tommy Kearns, CEO and co-founder of Xtremepush, commented: “LiveScore is a phenomenal company, with a well-deserved reputation for excellence in the digital publishing industry. We’re delighted to play such a prominent role in their customer engagement plans over the coming years.”

Kevin Collins, CTO and co-founder of Xtremepush, added: “The roadmap for LiveScore is incredibly impressive. We’re looking at massive volumes here, with a global audience of fans demanding instant updates. The working relationship between our two companies has been excellent as we look to push the boundaries of sports media together.”

LiveScore’s CCO Derren Maggs stated: “This partnership enables us to understand and engage with sports fans in ways we never could before. We strive to help our users ‘Stay Ahead of the Game’ and Xtremepush will allow us to fulfil this brand promise in new and exciting ways.”

Established in 2014, Xtremepush recently won the Customer Experience category at the Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards. It is the first Irish tech business to earn a place in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms.

Xtremepush has been expanding its European presence over the past 12 months, opening new offices in Poland, Turkey, Romania and the Czech Republic in addition to its UK base and Irish HQ. It has also recently launched an office in the US.

The company took on loan funding of €2.3m in February 2018 from Capital Step Funding in London. The accounts filing for 2018 discloses investment of €2.4m in unidentified subsidiary undertakings.

Photo: Kevin Collins (left) with Derren Maggs