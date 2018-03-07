Xtremepush Buys UK Email Specialist

07 Mar 2018 | 04.57 pm

Xtremepush, an Irish-owned multi-channel analytics and engagement firm, has acquired English firm Emailcenter in a deal that will see the Dublin tech firm more than double in size.

Emailcenter was founded in 2001 in Towcester, Northamptonshire, and was an early innovator in exploiting the market potential of email in customer relationship management.

Xtremepush CEO Tommy Kearns explained: “Emailcenter are experts in the enterprise Email Service Provision market and evolved to become the email marketing platform of choice for some of the UK’s biggest brands. This acquisition provides an ideal platform to market a complete multi-channel solution, giving Xtremepush a unique digital marketing offering internationally.”

Emailcenter clients include Saga Group, Ethiopian Airlines, MegaBus, skypark secure, Jardine Motors, and Pearson Education. The business has over 200 enterprise customers across agencies, travel, leisure, E-commerce, insurance and government.

Xtremepush was founded by Kearns and CTO Dr Kevin Collins in 2014 and is based in Ranelagh in Dublin. The business currently employs 20 people and Kearns said the company intends hiring at least 20 additional staff in Ireland, in the next 18 months for customer support, sales and engineering roles.

“With the way the industry is going, the vast majority of Emailcenter’s clients already have, or will have, a need for the other Xtremepush multichannel services, such as push, In app, web push, location services, SMS or social channels,” Kearns added.

FinRes, the Dublin-based mergers and acquisition advisory firm, advised on the Emailcenter deal and capital strategy. The ‘multi-million pound’ acquisition was funded by UK based Capital Step in a revenue-linked and debt-financing structure.

John Hartnett, Chief Development Officer with Paddy Power Betfair, and Bryan Carroll of iConnect 101 were recently appointed Non-Executive Directors to the Xtremepush board.

Photo: xtremepush founders Tommy Kearns (right) and Kevin Collins