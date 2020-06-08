Xtremepush Announces Alchemetrics Acquisition

08 Jun 2020 | 02.32 pm

Xtremepush in Dublin has announced the acquisition of London agency Alchemetrics, which was initiated last year.

Tommy Kearns, CEO and co-founder of Xtremepush, joined the Alchemetrics board in December 2019 with colleague Kevin Collins. Transaction details were not disclosed.

According to Kearns (pictured): “Acquiring Alchemetrics represents a significant step forward for Xtremepush, hugely expanding the range of services we can provide clients. The Alchemetrics team has been at the cutting-edge of innovative customer data solutions for over 20 years.

“Our aim has always been to offer a single, unified platform for understanding, engagement and decisioning. By bringing a company of Alchemetrics’ calibre into the fold, we now have a comprehensive tech stack that few, if any, of our rivals can match.”

Xtremepush’s platform enables brands to acquire new customers and communicate more effectively with existing ones through automated, real-time and relevant messaging.

Dave Gurney, CEO of Alchemetrics, commented: “From our earliest meetings it was obvious the two companies were aligned and complemented one another. Our long-standing partnership, and shared clients made this a natural move and will allow us to quickly integrate our services and products at pace.”

Alchemetrics Ltd booked a net profit of £190,000 in 2018. Total assets amounted to £1.9m at year-end, including £1.4m intangibles. Total liabilities were £800,000, and period end balance sheet cash was £50,000.