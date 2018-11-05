Xsellco Tops Deloitte Fast 50 Ranking

05 Nov 2018 | 02.02 pm

E-commerce software company xSellco has secured top spot in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking.

Founded by Ray Nolan (pictured) in 2014, xSellco provides software to help firms selling online manage their sales, pricing and customer feedback.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list recognises Ireland’s fastest-growing technology companies. XSellco finished second in the 2017 ranking and has recorded exceptional turnover growth in the last four years.

The most recent account filings for XSellco Ltd are for 2016, when the company booked a loss of €2.2m, bringing accumulated losses to €3.6m.

eShopWorld, which topped the Technology Fast 50 for the previous three years, finished in second place in the 2018 ranking. mAdme Technologies, which specialises in mobile advertising and engagement, achieved third place.

Cumulatively, the 2018 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €2.5bn in total annual revenues in 2017.

Twenty-seven of the winners are Leinster-based, 14 are based in Ulster, followed by Munster with 8 companies, and Connacht with one company.

David Shanahan, partner in Deloitte, commented: “It was particularly evident this year that the vast majority of revenues for the ranking companies are coming from export markets. This demonstrates the impact Irish indigenous tech companies are having in global markets.”

This year also saw the introduction of a cybersecurity award . Open to companies that are focused on developing cybersecurity solutions and that devote a significant portion of income to R&D, the inaugural winner of this award was SensiPass. SensiPass provides multifactor authentication solutions for companies in a variety of sectors.

Fintech Award

For the second year running, Deloitte and Silicon Valley Bank partnered in the fintech award category. The winner of the award this year is Fenergo, which supplies client lifecycle management, KYC compliance and client data management solutions for investment, corporate, commercial and private banks.

As the winner of this category, Fenergo will be brought to Silicon Valley, where they will meet with key investors, strategic partners and prospects.

The winners this year of the MNC patron awards were:

Disruptive Technology Award: mAdme Technologies

Innovative New Technology Award: DesignPro Automation

Export Award: Anam Technologies

Leading Female Award: Triona Mullane , mAdme Technologies

, mAdme Technologies Impact Award: i3PT Certification

2018 Deloitte Fast 50: