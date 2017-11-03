Xilinx To Add 100 New Staff In Dublin And Cork

03 Nov 2017 | 04.00 pm

Programmable microchip company Xilinx will add more than 100 staff to its tally in Ireland, as part of a €34m investment in expanding its facilities in Dublin and Cork.

The company will recruit 75 senior silicon and electronics engineering staff for its regional headquarters in Dublin and for its engineering centre in Cork. Additionally, 25 new employees will be hired for business disciplines supporting the continued growth of Xilinx in Ireland.

Xilinx makes programmable logic technologies, immensely powerful microchips that can be programmed – after they are made – into a diverse range of electronic systems across the ICT industry.

The company said new investment and recruitment will support research, development and engineering work for advanced technologies and products including the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning in markets such as cloud computing, embedded vision, industrial IoT (Internet of Things) and 5G wireless.

Xilinx first established operations in Dublin in 1995 and now employs 350 at its EMEA headquarters in Citywest, where it operates a research, product development, engineering and IT centre along with supply, finance, legal and HR functions. Xilinx has had R&D operations in Cork since 2001.

IDA Ireland is grant-aiding the investment with public funds. Executive director Mary Buckley commented: “Xilinx has been at the forefront of ground-breaking innovation in Ireland for over 20 years now, and its significant investment into the realm of artificial intelligence announced today indicates that this trend is set to continue.

“Xilinx’s continued commitment to Ireland not only enhances Ireland’s reputation as a pioneering location for high value research in the technology space, it also demonstrates that Ireland has both the necessary business infrastructure and talent pool to attract global tech companies here.”

Main Photo: Business minister Frances Fitzgerald with Xilinx executive Kevin Cooney and IDA Ireland’s Mary Buckley. (Pic: Colm Mahady / Fennells)