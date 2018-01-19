Xcentuate Partners With ActiveOps

19 Jan 2018 | 10.44 am

A new management consultancy which has established a partnership with global network ActiveOps has opened its doors in Dublin. Xcentuate Management Consulting will specialise in ‘back office workforce optimisation’ and says it will deliver enhanced value to the financial services sector.

The consultancy has been founded by Ray Bowe and Dan Carroll, two experienced and financial services operations professionals. Most recently, both held senior positions at Bank of Ireland and New Ireland Assurance and were responsible for operations change and transformation programmes.

Xcentuate is the Irish partner of ActiveOps, which provides workforce optimisation software from its base in the UK. Under the terms of the partnership agreement, Xcentuate will include ActiveOps Workware and Active Operations Management as an integral part of their services.

Chief executive Ray Bowe (pictured) said: “It was during our time at New Ireland Assurance that Dan and I worked with ActiveOps and recognised that, by combining our operations knowledge and ActiveOps leading-edge software, we could make a significant impact in the Irish financial services market.”

ActiveOps managing director Alex Ginger added: “We are delighted to be working with Xcentuate in their new venture. Adding a partner with such deep subject matter expertise and knowledge of the Irish financial services market will be a huge boost to our already successful Irish operation.”