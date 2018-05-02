World Employment Conference Set For Dublin

02 May 2018 | 02.57 pm

Dublin is to host the World Employment Conference 2018 on June 6-8, with circa 1,000 delegates expected to attend.

National and international speakers will discuss issues including the multicultural workforce, motivating team commitment where workers are dispersed and independent, gender diversity, reskilling for the future of work, and the core concern of attracting and retaining talent.

The event is being co-ordinated by the National Recruitment Federation, the professional body for Ireland’s recruitment industry.

Keynote speakers over the three days will include management thinker Fons Trompenaars (pictured); David Collings, Professor of HRM at Dublin City University Business School; and Barry Asin and Mary B. Lucas from the US.

LinkedIn is a sponsor and Wendy Murphy, HR Director for LinkedIn EMEA, will discuss the issues of recruitment and getting the best from a global workforce.

Conference speakers will also address ‘talent-as-a-service’ and how to navigate a new just-in-time, on-demand workforce.

NRF president Frank Farrelly commented: “The fact that companies need to develop a broader talent strategy is a key conference message. Human resources management is hugely significant in determining business and economic success, and both industry and government need to collaborate in navigating the challenges of the labour market, if Ireland Plc. is to keep moving forward.”

Day rate ticket pricing starts at €395 plus VAT. The conference scheduled also includes a Mansion House dinner and a Black and White Masquerade Ball.