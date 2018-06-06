World Employment Conference Opens In Dublin

06 Jun 2018 | 02.57 pm

The World Employment Conference 2018 has opened in Dublin at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. The event runs until June 8, with around 1,000 delegates expected to attend.

Coordinated by the National Recruitment Federation, the conference theme is ‘Managing the Extended Workforce’. “From technology and medical disciplines to engineering and the construction sector, a lack of talent in certain key roles is an overriding issue threatening productivity and competitiveness in Ireland,” said Frank Farrelly, president of the NRF.

David Collings, Professor of HRM at Dublin City University Business School, spoke on ‘the war for talent’ and how the talent has won. “Employers and employees need to adapt to a new way of working, as individuals now build careers across multiple organisations, organisations hire talent at varied and multiple levels, and work is increasingly completed by workers who are not employees,” he told delegates.

Global experts in labour issues are speaking on issues including motivating commitment where workers are dispersed and independent, the multicultural workforce, gender diversity, reskilling for the future of work, and the core concern of attracting and retaining talent; essentially, the qualifications and skillsets industries urgently require.

Economist David McWilliams presented on the rise of the ‘gig economy’, alongside U.S. authorities on workforce solutions, Barry Asin and Mary B. Lucas, who outlined changing management styles and how to navigate the new ‘just-in-time, on-demand workforce’.

LinkedIn’s Wendy Murphy, HR Director for LinkedIn EMEA, is addressing recruitment and maximising performance in a global workforce, while Google’s Helen Tynan, Head of People Operations, is to share the multinational’s solutions to gender, age, ethnicity and the many distinct characteristics that typify a multi-cultural global workforce.

Conference speakers will also address ‘talent-as-a-service’ and how to navigate a new just-in-time, on-demand workforce.

Day rate ticket pricing starts at €395 plus VAT.

Photo (l-r): Frank Flannery, Cara O’Leary of LinkedIn, David McWilliams, and minister Regina Doherty. (Pic: Conor Healy Photography)