Workthere Helps Find Serviced Offices

23 Jan 2020 | 10.29 am

Savills has appointed Carolina Lees as an office space consultant at its Workthere.ie office brokerage division.

Savills launched its online serviced office and co-working platform in Ireland and Britain in 2017, and has since expanded the service to nine more countries, with offices in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, New York and Singapore.

The platform, says Savills, helps businesses of all sizes find flexible, co-working and serviced office space. With the growth in demand for flexible office space and for co-working space in Ireland in the past three years, the company says that business on the platform in Ireland now stands second only to the UK.

Director Michael Healy said: “Carolina has 14 years of property industry experience across asset management, leasing and sales. Her experience, integrity and ability to understand her clients’ needs are behind her reputation for results, as well as Savills unrivalled, global property expertise and client base.

“The availability of serviced office space in Ireland has increased exponentially over the last three years, especially in Dublin — not surprising considering the demand from corporate occupiers of all types for fully fitted office accommodation on flexible terms.

“Business leaders whose companies are growing at 30% pa simply have no interest or time to focus on managing office facilities, preferring to invest all of their time on their people and their success.”