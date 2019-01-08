Works Start On Spiddal Digital Hub

08 Jan 2019 | 11.56 am

Gaeltacht minister Seán Kyne has officially commenced the construction works on a new Innovation and Digital Hub that is being developed at Spiddal in Connemara.

Gteic@An Spidéal will provide a modern, high speed broadband facility for startup and established enterprises, and will have an emphasis on people working in the creative and digital media sectors.

The development in An Spidéal will include 25 hot desks/coworking spaces, 10 private office spaces, two meeting rooms, video conferencing facilities, creative breakout spaces, phone booths and meeting pods. It is expected that the hub will cater for 40 to 50 people.

Kesel Construction is undertaking the construction work with Niall J Kearns & Co. providing architectural services. The aim is that the hub will open for business in the autumn.

The hub is part of gteic – Gréasán Digiteach na Gaeltachta, a network of 30 innovation and digital hubs in rural Gaeltacht areas across counties Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath, and including several Gaeltacht and non-Gaeltacht islands.

gteic@An Spidéal will be one of nine hubs of varying sizes to be developed in the Galway Gaeltacht in the years ahead. Following the opening of the hub in An Cheathrú Rua last year it is expected that works on the hubs in Carna and Na Forbacha will be completed in the coming weeks.

The Spiddal development is being funded with grant aid of €550,0000 under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund at a 75% funding level, with the balance being invested by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Minister Kyne commented: “Digital hubs with office facilities, shared working spaces and high-speed broadband, help startups and established businesses to grow and expand. gteic@An Spidéal builds on the strong creative sector that has developed due to TG4 and Raidió na Gaeltachta.”

Údarás na Gaeltachta CEO Micheál Ó hÉanaigh added: “This development will give the Gaeltacht Diaspora the option of returning home and working remotely, or starting their own businesses, in a state of the art facility created to enable and foster innovative employment opportunities.”

Photo: Seán Kyne with Micheál Ó hÉanaigh. (Pix: Seán Ó Mainnín)