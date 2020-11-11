WorkPal Helps Manage Field Staff

11 Nov 2020 | 08.23 am

Many tech companies are enjoying a sales boost during the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly those that provide technology to facilitate remote working. WorkPal, based in Belfast, is a case in point, and recently announced plans to double its workforce.

WorkPal is a cloud-based task management platform targeted at for firms with employees on the road or in multiple locations.

The software provides users with a full overview of all jobs out in the field, and businesses with field sales agents or engineers can use WorkPal to see where their staff are and how jobs are progressing in real time.

The software also handles invoicing, while WorkPal’s mobile app can be used by field agents to complete documentation, take images, capture customer signatures and get them to locations by syncing with Google Maps.

WorkPal’s staff complement will swell to more than 50 over the next two years, also thanks in large part to pandemic-boosted business in recent months.

“We have just completed our golden quarter, with Q3 of 2020 representing our best ever performing financial period. We’ve seen the uptake of WorkPal surge by almost 350% during the last year alone,” says Ian Megahey (pictured), sales director with WorkPal.

WorkPal costs €15 or €31 per user per month per month, depending on required functionality. It’s an offshoot of Barclay Communications, which has been on the go since 1997. What began as a single phone shop in Larne now has 11,000 customers across the UK and Ireland.

In the year to February 2019, operating company Fonezone Communications saw turnover grow 21% to £13.8m. WorkPal brought in around c.£3m and this year sales are expected to be around £5m.