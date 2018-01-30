30 Jan 2018 | 07.47 pm



The M50 tends to bring misery to commuting motorists but it brought Ciara Garvan (pictured) the idea for WorkJuggle. It’s an online marketplace where companies can post details on part-time, remote or contract work projects. Candidates signed up to WorkJuggle get matched with these posts if they suit. If both parties click ‘like’ buttons, employer and employee are revealed to each other and they can take it from there.

Ciara’s career has been in IT, with Symantec, Meteor, eir and Accenture. “I spent time at home with my kids after leaving eir. When I tried to get back into the workplace I found the process very outdated,” she says.

“Once I had a contract, I spent a lot of time on the M50, which made me think about technology and why it was necessary to cross the city to sit in an expensive office when I had broadband and all the tools I needed at home.”

Ciara spent more than a year hatching her WorkJuggle idea before launching in October 2017. She built the initial website herself, before turning to 311 Solutions in Dublin to develop the platform. “I worked very hard to get customer feedback from companies and candidates which we could feed directly into the platform build,” she explains.

WorkJuggle has made inroads with large employers such as Dell, Citi and Mastercard, who view the service as a source of candidates not coming through traditional channels. Ciara believes SMEs will warm to the service too.

“They are able to log on and access experienced, highly skilled professionals in a transparent way that was not possible before. We only accept people on the platform who have over seven years of experience. We are also big supporters of women in technology and run re-entry workshops for them.”

The founder completed several entrepreneur courses, including the DCU High Fliers programme. “The peer support groups are great to bounce ideas off, get contacts from and have a moan to when things get tough.”

WorkJuggle also benefits from its location, in Dogpatch Labs in the centre of Dublin. “It’s a central location and everyone enjoys being in the space. It just works,” says Ciara.