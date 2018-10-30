Working Smart With Virgin Media Business Mobile

30 Oct 2018 | 12.58 pm

Sponsored Content

Virgin Media Business Mobile combines Ireland’s smartest, most reliable 4G LTE network and the wide scale WiFi network

These days employees are spending more and more time working from their smartphones. On average, people spend over two hours every day working from their smartphone. This requires seamless connectivity and greater device flexibility. But many organisations struggle to provide the right solutions.

Look no further. Virgin Media Business has designed the right broadband and mobile deal for you.

With unlimited calls and downloads, an ultra-modern router and industry leading business-class Service Level Agreements, our phone and broadband bundles will help you boost productivity across the board. And with a choice of download speeds from 100 to 400 Mbps, a range of phone connection options and a transparent fixed-cost structure, it’s easy to find a solution that suits your business needs and budget.

It’s amazing what mobile access can do for us today. We can clear our Inbox on our way to work. We can make and take calls whenever we need. We can even use maps to make sure we’re never late to another meeting. We can essentially run our businesses from our pockets. Most users are either paying a lot for unlimited data or choosing one of the few data plans available for little to no savings, meaning that many people are paying for pricey unlimited plans for more data than they need.

Unmatched Value

We designed our Business Broadband and Phone plans from the ground up to save our clients money while providing them a superior business connectivity experience.

It all starts with the fact that we’ve built a fibre rich infrastructure combined with a wide selection of WiFi hotspots, and reliable LTE network. And on top of all of this, every customer gets unlimited talk and text, on up to 25 mobile subscriptions, with plans that include calls to the UK, or even Europe and North America, with no lengthy contracts.

With discounts for customers who take three or more SIMs, and further discounts for customers who bundle their services with our broadband, businesses can save a lot of money right off the bat. Not only that, we have the most flexible suite of contracts for mobile phones and make it crystal clear when those phones are paid off, leaving you free to upgrade whenever you like.

Always-On Connectivity Solution

“We’re doing mobile differently by bringing our customers the best networks and a product designed to save them money in an increasingly data-driven world,” says Debbie Behan, Product Manager of Virgin Media Business. “Mobility and flexible working are more important than ever to businesses, so we’ve designed Virgin Media Business Mobile the way mobile should be – a simple solution for always-on connectivity in and out of the office.”

Debbie adds: “Serving as partners to our customers and communities is at the core of who we are as a company. It is important that our business customers can easily manage, control and operate their business mobile pack from anywhere. With our mobile portal they can self-administer the SIMs on their account, buy add-ons, view bills and check usage of current subscribers. Our WiFi hotspots provide business with a better wireless experience, for less money, on today’s most popular devices.”

Want to know more? Check us out on virginmedia.ie/business/mobile or call us on 1800 940 950

Pictured: Debbie Behan, Product Manager, Virgin Media Business