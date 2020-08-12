Working From Home: Time To Talk And The Place To Listen

12 Aug 2020 | 09.00 am

Sponsored Content

In a great effort to maintain business continuity and ensure staff safety, organisations changed the way they work, which became the biggest remote work experiment in history. Now, organisations are planning for life after lockdown.

HR Review* (June 2020) reported that:

Nearly 75% of business leaders plan to adopt increased levels of agile remote working permanently post lockdown

71% of managing directors and business owners intend to make remote work a natural part of their employees working week

80% of companies reported that their staff are as productive or more productive when working remotely.

A revolution is taking place in the way we work

Before the lockdown, many businesses had not adopted agile working practices, preferring to persist with the traditional office-based, 9-to-5, five-day week.

Businesses have had time to evaluate the long-term benefits of allowing people to work where they work best, whether that be from home, in a booth in the office, at a desk, or at a local coffee shop. Business leaders have an opportunity to listen, evaluate and explore these benefits, and look to ensure their continuity as the world emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown.

With increases in productivity, many organisations may continue with remote working and flexible hours, as their staff discover work-life benefits they would like to retain.

How can Carillion help you with digital collaboration?

An agile culture and a commitment to empowering employees (who depend on a reliable information flow) are key to a successful digital transformation.

Carillion enables organisations to optimise communications in every type of environment so that colleagues, staff, partners, suppliers and customers can engage and collaborate quickly and clearly. From intelligent home office audio visual set-ups, to huddle spaces, meeting rooms and prestige board rooms, Carillion will help you to implement the right hardware and services for your needs.

We help clients from 2 to 100s – to hold meetings, make pre-meet and on-the-fly invitations, present clearly, and share and save content securely. With the fundamentals in place for efficient meetings, Carillion customers are able to concentrate on core responsibilities and more creative aspects of their business.

10 audio-visual functions to achieve digital collaboration:

Instant face-to-face meetings across secure connections

A selection of platforms/devices for clear images and audio

Easy, fast, secure log-ins for multiple participants

Simple scheduling and meeting invitations

Secure remote content sharing and access to workflow tools

Environmentally friendly (Green): less printing

Cost-effective, company-wide AV solutions

Potential to reduce office overheads

Significantly lower travel costs

Improved work-life balance for staff

*The research for HR Review was conducted by Dale Office Interiors