Workers Urged To Acquire Digital Skills

07 Jul 2021 | 09.35 am

CRM company Salesforce says that at least 7,300 new jobs will be created in areas requiring enhanced digital skills by 2025, but that a third of Irish workers have low or no digital skills.

Research for the company carried out by International Data Corporation shows that demand for a ‘digitally proficient’ workforce in sales and marketing is expected to grow significantly, and Salesforce predicts that within its own ‘ecosystem’ of partners and customers 7,300 new jobs will be needed.

“While many of these will be in technical roles that require specialist skills, many others, including those in sales and marketing, HR and finance, will require enhanced levels of digital proficiency,” Salesforce explains.

Unfortunately, as the changing nature of jobs poses challenges for workers in every industry, Ireland is lagging in relevant skills, with one in three workers in Ireland possessing either no digital skills or low levels of skill.

By next year, 65% of global GDP will be down to digitised products and services, according to IDC. This need to go digital-first is felt by 89% of chief executives, who say they are under increased pressure to transform their business digitally due to the pandemic.

CRM Skills

The area of technical CRM skills is already experiencing particularly high demand in Ireland, says the report. IDC found that there are 9,400 job openings in Ireland requiring CRM skills, with at least 1,800 of these requiring specific Salesforce skills.

Salesforce chief executive Zahra Bahrololoumi (pictured) commetned: “The accelerated shift to digital is having a major impact on the jobs we do and the skills we need for a resilient and prosperous future.

“Speaking from my own experience, a lack of formal digital education is not a barrier to career success in that future. Digital skills are much quicker and easier to gain than many people realise.

“This new IDC report clearly captures the need, and opportunity, for business and government to step up and partner on dynamic programmes that drive a life-long love of digital learning and engage everyone.”

IDC Europe vice president Marianne Kolding added: “The lack of IT and digital skills is affecting organisations across all business measurements, such as revenue growth and delays in rolling out new products and services.

“According to our research, on average organisations are seeing a delay of 8 months in their digital transformation efforts . This is an issue that needs to be addressed.”