WorkEqual Conference Will Have International Lineup

22 Oct 2020 | 11.44 am

Gender equality experts from Iceland, the US and Britain will join homegrown speakers for the online-only WorkEqual conference next month.

The event, organised by Dress for Success Dublin, has recruited Permanent TSB and Solas as its headline sponsors and will feature their chief executives on the speakers panel.

Dress for Success founder Sonya Lennon (pictured) said: ““Gender inequality is not a challenge for Ireland alone. It’s an issue that countries worldwide are grappling with. We have lots to learn from countries that have shown leadership and innovation in promoting gender equality in the workplace. And, in turn, other countries can learn from some of the positive initiatives under way here in Ireland.

“International collaboration – and learning from what has and hasn’t worked in other jurisdictions – will be a big focus of this year’s campaign.”

The other speakers confirmed so far include:

Professor Linda Scott, senior advisor at the Global Business Coalition for Women’s Economic Empowerment and founder of DoubleXEconomy

Laura Jones, research associate at the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership

Karen Boyle, professor of Feminist Media Studies at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, secretary general of the Department of Enterprise

Anne Looney, executive dean of the Institute of Education at DCU

Helen Russell, research professor at the ESRI

Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan, winners of the 2020 BT Young Scientist

Sean Cooke, chief executive of the Men’s Development Network

Senator Ivana Bacik

Deirdre Mortell, chief executive of Rethink Ireland.

The online conference will run through November, with all panel discussions taking place from 1pm to 2pm on each day. The dates and topics are as follows and registration is here.

Thursday 5 November: How Can We Banish Gender Stereotypes from Society?

Monday 9 November (Equal Pay Day): Why Understanding the Pay Gap is Key to Gender Equality at Work

Thursday 12 November: What Role has Flexible Working in Achieving Gender Equality?

Thursday 19 November: How the Value Placed on Caring Contributes to Gender Equality at Work

Thursday 26 November: How Can We Address Women’s Under-Representation in Positions of Leadership – at Work and in Wider Society?