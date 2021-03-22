Workday Plans 400 Hires In Dublin

22 Mar 2021 | 10.21 am

Cloud technology company Workday is to create 400 new jobs at its European headquarters in Dublin, in an IDA-backed expansion.

Headquartered in California, Workday first located in Dublin in 2008 following the acquisition of Irish tech company Cape Clear. Workday is a specialist in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, and currently employs 800 engineers in Dublin.

According to Workday, the majority of the 400 new roles will span product and technology development, including software engineering, with additional opportunities in sales, customer operations and other functions. Recruitment for the roles is already underway.

Chano Fernandez, co-CEO of Workday, said that his company has attracted some of the industry’s best talent since setting up in Ireland. “Our Irish team has helped to shape our technology and ultimately supported the success of our customers around the world. With this added support, we’ll be able to continue this great progress.”

Chris Byrne, senior VP in Workday’s technology customer operations, added that the recruitment campaign is offering “really dynamic career opportunities”. “Not only does our team support the company’s regional efforts, but we’re also committed to the community at Smithfield, regularly volunteering and participating in local projects.

“We look forward to returning to our in-person community engagement as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic subsides.”

Photo: Workday’s Chris Byrne (left), with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and IDA CEO Martin Shanahan (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)