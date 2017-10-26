‘Work Positive’ Tool Aimed At Job-Related Stress

26 Oct 2017 | 02.18 pm

As part of a campaign to raise awareness of workplace stress, the Health and Safety Authority has created Work Positive, an online tool which will help employers to implement a structured and collaborative approach to managing work-related stress.

The Work Positive tool was developed in conjunction with the State Claims Agency, and the awareness campaign was inspired by a Europe-wide survey which found that one-fifth of workers in Ireland experience stress at work ‘always’ or ‘most of the time’. The proportion that ‘always’ experience stress was the third highest in the EU15 and tenth highest among the 34 countries surveyed.

A 2016 study by the ESRI noted that stress, anxiety and depression are the second highest causes of work-related illness in Ireland and are associated with the longest absences from work, and the campaign seeks to highlight these damaging effects of work-related stress, both for the workers who suffer the stress and for employers who lose out due to the effect on absence levels or ability to deliver.

Dedicated Website

The campaign and the new tool feature on a dedicated website, also called Work Positive. With employees at the heart of the process, the free tool provides clear guidance for employers to design and implement focused action plans and interventions.

HSA psychologist Patricia Murray (pictured) said: “Employees behave differently to their ‘normal’ behaviour when under high levels of stress. They can be angrier, more confrontational, show less time for others and impose an urgency on situations which is unrealistic and tense for those around them.

“Or they can withdraw and become evasive or prone to upset and over time easily overcome by even minor challenges. This type of behaviour is clearly unproductive for the individual and difficult for their colleagues to deal with, but it’s also bad for business.

“Employers need to be alert for the signs of work related stress in their organisations. All employers have a duty of care to provide a safe and healthy workplace and this duty extends to mental as well as physical safety and health. The benefits of doing so not only extend to employees themselves but also to the business in the form of reduced absenteeism and increased employee engagement, performance and productivity,” Murray added.

“High levels of work related stress are potentially very damaging for anyone, no matter what their job status or experience”, stated Murray. “It’s in everyone’s interest to address it together and the WorkPositve.ie tool is available to all employers free of charge to lead the way and start managing work related stress now.”

The campaign will run for two weeks, and will include radio advertisements, outdoor formats and a digital/social media element.