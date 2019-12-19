Work Permit Restrictions Eased For Chefs

19 Dec 2019 | 10.58 am

Business minister Heather Humphreys has decided that all chef grades are now eligible for an employment permit and the occupation will no longer be subject to quotas.

With effect from 1 January 2020, nurses who are not EU nationals can also now qualify for a Critical Skills employment permit, which brings immediate family reunification, broad access to the Irish labour market for family members and a fast track to long term residency after two years.

Most professional occupations in the construction sector will also qualify for Critical Skills employment permits. Technician and construction support occupations, such as foreman, architectural technician and construction safety officer, can qualify for a General employment permit.

Humphreys said: “The employment lists are reviewed twice a year so that we can be as flexible as possible in an evolving labour market. The changes are evidence-based and take into account that we still have 4.8% unemployed in Ireland and 6.3% in the EU28. The sectors involved have had to prove that they are making every effort to recruit staff domestically and train up workers.”

Other changes include an increase in the quota for HGV drivers by 200. In addition, a sectoral working group is being established to develop a sustainable labour strategy for the meat processing sector, to be up and running before the end of June 2020. As well as the establishment of this working group, the quota of employment permits for meat processing operatives is being increased by 1,000.