Woodie’s Xmas Ad Hits The Spot

14 Nov 2020 | 01.05 pm

DIY retailer Woodie’s is debuting a new Christmas TV ad on Sunday Nov.15 that will pull Dublin heart-strings.

Featuring live-alone pensioner Mrs Higgins, the ad majors on the fact that not all young lads are gougers. The teenager in this commercial has a big heart and isn’t throwing bangers through her letter-box to frighten the dog.

Appropriately, some of the commercial (below) was shot on Ebenezer Terrace in Dublin 8 where, apparently, it snows in December. The commercial was devised by Rothco Accenture Interactive and made by Butter.

Hilda Lyon, head of marketing at Woodie’s said: “We wanted to produce a Christmas campaign that told a story that was relevant to our customers and their lives. Christmas is a time for reflection, and we wanted to reflect on the good that has come from this past year, a year where we all did our best to look after one another.”

According to Woodie’s, customers have donated c.€415,000 to for four children’s charities through the Woodie’s Heroes initiative.