Women In Leadership Conference Lineup Announced

27 Nov 2019 | 11.20 am

The fifth Women in Leadership Conference will take place at UCD on 13 February 2020, with a speaker lineup that includes Martina Fitzgerald, Caroline Casey, Caroline Keeling and Professor Orla Feely.

Event founder Eimear O’ Flynn said: “The conference aims to empower attendees through networking opportunities, inspire through leadership lectures and panels, foster growth in their careers and help break the glass ceiling that still exists for women today.

“In order to make the changes that are needed in the workplace to create improved gender balance at senior levels and to increase the number of women influencers across all sectors, it’s imperative that these events are attended by both men and women and by employers and employees.”

UCD vice president for equality diversity and inclusion Prof Colin Scott added: “The university has been set a target by government that 40% of full professorships are held by women by 2024.

“Recent measures have ensured that both UCD’s Governing Authority and its university management team now comply with the university norm for decision making groups, that there should be a minimum participation of men and women of 40%.”

Keynote speakers for this year’s conference, which is sponsored by Arthur Cox and UCD, include social entrepreneur Caroline Casey of the Valuable 500 and Keelings chief executive Caroline Keeling.

Panels will hold conversations on ‘Resilience’ and ‘Leading the Cultural Change’ one of which will be chaired by author and journalist Martina Fitzgerald. This year attendees can join breakout networking sessions during lunch in the recently opened University Club.

Tickets are available here and there is more information on the conference here.

Photo (l-r): John Higgins, Orla Keaveney, Ciara Dempsey, Martina Fitzgerald, Eimear O’Flynn, Sadhbh McCarrick and Ruth Moore. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)