23 Apr 2018 | 11.54 am

Sponsored Content

Financial services providers should tailor more products to suit female lifestyles and financial circumstances, writes Patrizia Libotte (pictured) of Friends First

Despite there being more women in the global workforce, more female business owners and more female family bread winners than ever before, when it comes to planning for retirement the gender gap is still alarmingly wide. In a recent survey, global consultants Mercer estimated that Irish women will receive on average 30% less retirement income than their male counterparts.

A disparity in earnings between male and female workers is central to the problem. On average women tend to occupy lower paid roles and earn 14% less compared with men. As a result, they have less money to contribute to their pension.

Furthermore, women experience longer employment gaps to raise children or care for elderly parents, so they able to save for a shorter period of time. A longer female life expectancy further compounds the issue: women have smaller pension pots to draw income from, but more years in retirement to pay for.

Risk Averse

Interestingly, women save more of their disposable income than men, but they tend to leave a lot of their money in cash or low-yielding savings accounts. Several studies in the field of behavioural finance point to the fact that women are significantly less confident about their financial knowledge compared with men, and tend to be more risk averse when it comes to choosing investment products. As a result, more women will miss out on opportunities for long-term growth.

In Boys Will be Boys: Gender, Overconfidence, and Common Stock Investment, authors Brad Barber and Terrance Odean examined the investment behaviour 35,000 US households between 1991 and 1997. They observed that overall, men traded 45% more often than women, confirming the view that male investors as a group are more prone to act on news, confident that they are able to interpret short-term market movements.

However, by trading more often, men incurred more costs, and earned annual investment returns on average almost 1% less than female investors. The men were also making decisions they were not equipped to make and were more likely to trade at the wrong times.

The tendency for women to manage risk differently when it comes to investing is also reflected in biological differences. Former Wall Street trader turned neuroscientist Dr John Coates carried out a series of experiments on a city trading floor to explore the link between endogenous hormone levels and traders’ decision making.

Coates observed how testosterone tended to rise when male traders where making money, fostering a sense of invincibility and inducing excessive risk taking. On the flipside, when markets were falling or trades turned unprofitable, higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol triggered excessive pessimism and excessive risk aversion amongst male traders.

As women produce a fraction of the amount of testosterone and cortisol compared to men, their ability to think rationally is less impaired when faced with extreme market gyrations.

Consistent Performance

Several studies indicate that professional female investors tend to produce more consistent and less volatile performance than their male counterparts. They do more research, trade less and remain calmer during market upheavals, all of which will contribute to long-term investment success. The key message is that while women may lack financial confidence, they also underestimate their financial strengths.

More initiatives should be aimed at engaging women with their finances, encouraging them take an active role in planning for retirement, and instilling a greater sense of confidence. It’s equally important for financial services providers to understand the psychology of women’s financial decision making, their values and their goals, and tailoring more products to their lifestyles and financial circumstances.

+ Patrizia Libotte is Director-Multi Asset Funds with Friends First, with responsibility for managing €550m in funds under management