Wolfgang Ups Gong Total To Nine

27 Oct 2017 | 04.38 pm

Wolfgang Digital, the Dublin-based performance agency, has once again won two awards at the Google-sponsored Landy Awards in New York, equally its performance last year when it became the first Irish agency ever to win a Landy.

The Landys are, in full, the Search Engine Land Awards, and Wolfgang Digital took its first Landy for ‘Best Mobile SEO Initiative’ for a campaign with Zurich Life. Minutes later the company was given another gong, for Best Overall Search Marketing Initiative which was carried out for Littlewoods Ireland.

Wolfgang and Zurich’s implementation of voice search was the key to the first win, while the second award win of the night was fuelled by integration, which they brought home for their work on SEO and SEM with Littlewoods Ireland. The award took note of the fact that the initiative delivered high revenue growth in what is widely considered to be a “saturated marketplace”.

Martin Meany of Wolfgang said: “These wins on the world stage mark the end of an exciting phase of growth for Wolfgang Digital. It’s been a real pleasure working in partnership with Zurich and Littlewoods over the years and there’s no doubt we all improve as a result of the partnership.

“These wins brings to a close a rampant phase of growth for Wolfgang Digital. We have been awarded 13 international awards in three years, cementing our reputation as being among the very best in the world at we do.

“During this time we have quadrupled headcount — we’ll hit 50 people in the coming months. It’s been a remarkable journey. We’re now busy designing the organisation of the future, to turbocharge performance in the next phase of the adventure.”

Wolfgang Digital is an Irish performance digital marketing agency with clients all over the world. At present it is Irish, UK, European and world search marketing champion, recently winning the Grand Prix at the UK Drum Search awards, two European Search awards including ‘Best Small PPC Agency’, and two gongs at the Digital Media Awards as well as this week’s two Landys.