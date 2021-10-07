Wolfgang Digital Embarks On Hiring Spree

07 Oct 2021 | 08.00 am

Wolfgang Digital has announced plans to double headcount from 60 to 120 people with the aim of doubling revenue to €10m over the next three years.

Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agency says internationalisation will be central to this drive. The Dublin company has been named Google’s No 1 Search Partner and No 1 Shopping Partner in EMEA, and this recognition pushed international revenue above €1m mark last year.

The Irish-owned agency says it invests an equivalent of 10% of turnover in upskilling staff via its Wolfgang Academy.

Founder and CEO Alan Coleman commented: “The reason we’ve grown to become Ireland’s largest independent digital marketing agency is simple – we make great digital marketers. We have a track record of taking people from trainee to trainer, trainee to award winner, and even trainee to MD. This focus on career acceleration has seen us listed as a Great Place To Work multiple times.”

To facilitate expansion Wolfgang Digital has doubled its Dublin 2 office space to 1,100 square metres. The new roles being filled will be hybrid, split between in-office and remote work.

“We had implemented remote working as a result of employee feedback in 2018, and our experience tells us that remote work has its advantages for autonomy and empowerment, while in-office work has its advantages for mastery and for culture,” said Coleman.

“We aren’t asking people to come back to the office until 2022, and when we do come back our hybrid work policy will be shaped with ongoing feedback from the team. We’ve a team building trip to Barcelona next spring which will bring the newly expanded Wolfgang team together as one, and promises to be a crescendo of craic.”

The company says it hopes to make the first 10 hires before the year end. Vacancies can be found on the careers page here.

Photo (l-r): Ciaran Murphy, Director of Recruitment and Training; Alan Coleman; and KT McDermott. Office Manager. (Pic: Dave Keegan Photography)