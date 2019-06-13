Wix Adding More Staff For Customer Support

13 Jun 2019 | 10.50 am

Website development platform Wix has recruited around 100 staff for its new customer support centre in Dublin, having begun with an operation last year which opened with just eight people.

Wix offers a cloud-based web development platform, with its free and premium sites used by 150 million across the globe. The Dublin support centre caters to customers in several languages including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian and Russian.

President and chief operating officer Nir Zohar said: “Our customer support teams are at the frontline of our product growth and the work they do is invaluable to our company.

“We have significantly increased our global customer support team headcount since 2016, and with the addition of the team in Dublin, we’ll be able to better serve our European customers, and further support our millions of customers around the world.

“We were delighted to work with IDA Ireland. They provided meaningful connections throughout the city that made the process of creating our space there very easy to accomplish.”

Apart from its website builder and a huge range of templates, the company offers an online editor, Wix Editor, Wix ADI — an AI system which designs and builds a website for you, a sequestered and curated app market, and applications such as Corvid and Ascend to enable management of an “integrated digital presence”.

Wix says it is continuing to recruit in the area of customer solutions. Details here.