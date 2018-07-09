Waterford IT Chosen As EU Agri-Tech Hub

09 Jul 2018 | 10.39 am

Waterford Institute of Technology has been chosen as a key hub to provide agri-tech supports as part of a new EU initiative.

The €20m Smart Agri Hubs project will see nine regional clusters set up in the EU, co-ordinating a network of digital innovation hubs and centres of competences for all member states.

WIT is the first of the regional clusters to be announced – it will co-ordinate efforts for the UK and Ireland. It is hoped that the clusters will act as a one-stop shop for farmers and the agri-food industry to access agri-tech research and projects.

Farmers, advisors and ag-tech SMES can engage with research centres and research-active higher education institutions through the Smart Agri Hubs initiative. As part of the project, 80 new solutions will be introduced into the market. Some €6m has been set aside for open calls during the lifetime of the project.

As the co-ordinator for the UK and Ireland regional cluster, WIT will be the central point of contact for farmers, advisors, ag-tech and agri-food companies who want to avail of technology solutions from across Europe to farming and business problems.

WIT has developed ‘smart agri’ expertise through its Telecommunications Software & Systems Group (TSSG) research centre.

WIT president and TSSG founder, Prof Willie Donnelly, welcomed the announcement. “The designation of WIT as a regional cluster lead is significant for Ireland. It puts us at the centre of ag-tech in Europe,” he said.

Teagasc is also set to play a central role in Smart Agri Hubs. Working with WIT, it will lead two flagship innovation experiments in the project that demonstrate how technology can be used effectively in farming.

The smart agri hub initiative is subject to grant agreement.