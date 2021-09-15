Wisetek Opens Milton Keynes IT Disposal Centre

15 Sep 2021 | 11.05 am

Cork-based IT recycler Wisetek has opened a new 40,000 square foot centre in Milton Keynes, England, which will offer several services including ‘asset disposition’ and data destruction.

The company provides IT asset disposition, which can include destruction, recycling, refurbishment and reuse of retired equipment, along with data destruction and manufacturing services.

The Milton Keynes centre, when fully operational, will also offer bespoke services such as remote employee services, repair, kitting, and mobile HDD shredding. The company says that the new facility is a key priority for Wisetek, to expand its presence in the region in order to facilitate its growth in the UK market.

Head of UK business development Mark Watson said: “The establishment of this new facility is a significant achievement for Wisetek, and speaks to the growing demand we are seeing for our services across the globe.

“We look forward to seizing the opportunities which this new facility will afford us to expand our client base and service businesses and organisations operating in different sectors throughout the UK.”

Chief executive Sean Sheehan added: “Wisetek is incredibly proud to announce this new facility, which will enable us to grow our presence in an important international market. This development speaks to the rapid growth of Wisetek and the ITAD sector as a whole, as more and more organisations are realising the importance of implementing fit for purpose processes in this area, in order to ensure security, compliance and sustainability.”

He added that sustainability will be a key priority for Wisetek at its new facility, as with all its global operations. The company has a dedicated environmental committee in place, with the objective of continually improving the internal environmental policies and processes at all of its sites, and it operates a zero landfill policy at all locations.

It says that its processes “assure clients they remain legally and ethically secure in their data destruction and IT asset disposition operations, whilst also ensuring they achieve optimal financial and operational value recovery from their retired equipment”.

Photo (l-r): Wisetek employees Donnacha McEnery, Chris Hull, Mark Watson, Alin Ion, Rolandas Bartasius, Matt Summers and John Murphy