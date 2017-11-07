Wisetek Merges US Business With DataKillers

07 Nov 2017 | 11.44 am

Wisetek Solutions has agreed to merge its American operations with Computer Discounters Inc, who trade under the DataKillers brand.

Financial terms are not being disclosed. The companies stated that combined revenues will be over €30m, and the objective is to grow to €50m over the next two years.

Cork-based Wisetek operates internationally in the used IT Asset Disposals and secure data destruction field, as does DataKillers in the US.

Customers include IT manufacturers, data centre providers, financial institutions, and pharmaceuticals and government agencies. These require centralised control of IT asset disposal operations to ensure all data is secured in retired IT equipment before leaving their premises. W

Wisetek chief executive Sean Sheehan commented: “This is a key strategic move for Wisetek that supports our combined customers requirement for standardised services delivery, to ensure that their critical data destruction and IT asset disposal operations meet their stringent data security and CSR environmental standards.

“The merger with DataKillers also expands our services expertise from primarily managing data centre class products to now incorporating end user IT equipment including PC’s, laptops, and mobile devices.”

CDI president Chris Scott added: “DataKillers and Wisetek are already successfully working in close partnership to deliver controlled data destruction services globally, to our combined multi-national customers. Our joining together is already proven to be a welcome development by these combined clients to deliver the global services they require from a single source.

“DataKillers’ extensive coverage in the USA combined with Wisetek’s strength in Europe and Asian markets, plus their customer management control systems, provide considerable market synergies.”

Wisetek was founded in 2007. It developed a ‘recover and recycle’ approach that became a valuable source of supply-chain material, avoiding considerable procurement spends, and transformed the mandatory collecting of used systems under WEEE regulations into a profit boosting discipline for manufacturing.

Photo (l-r): Paul Carr and Sean Sheehan of Wisetek with Chris Scott and Zack Boorstein of CDI/DataKillers