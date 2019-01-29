Wisetek Expands Into UK Market

29 Jan 2019 | 10.01 am

IT recycling company Wisetek is expanding into the UK market. The Cork-headquartered firm has opened an operations centre in Reading, with initial plans to hire 10 staff.

Founded in 2007, Wisetek focuses on IT asset disposal, data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services.

The company said it will provide IT asset disposition and data disposal services to a number of multinational organisations in the Greater London and surrounding areas.

As well as its facilities in Cork and Dublin, Wisetek operates in the US, Thailand and the Middle East.

In 2017, the company merged its American operations with Computer Discounters Inc, which trades under the DataKillers brand. Last year, Wisetek opened a new operations centre in Texas.

The most recent filed accounts for Wisetek Solutions Limited are for 2017, when it booked a profit of €835,000 and finished the year with net worth of €5m.

Sean Sheehan (pictured), CEO of Wisetek, said that it was a logical step for the company to enter the UK market. “London is the second most connected place for technology in the world after Silicon Valley, and the UK technology sector is growing almost three times as fast as the overall economy,” he added.

Dennis Frize will head up Wisetek’s UK operations. Frize previously held senior roles at Ingram Micro and Iron Mountain.

“Reading, Berkshire is a hub for technology and our new facility will serve as a springboard to service our existing and new clients in the UK and across Europe,” said Frize.