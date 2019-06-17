Wisetek Expands Into Middle East

17 Jun 2019 | 01.10 pm

Wisetek has formed a strategic partnership with UAE-based recycling company Enviroserve to provide services in the Middle East region.

Services will include IT asset disposal, data destruction, technology reuse and manufacturing services.

The joint partnership will operate from a new electronic waste processing plant, The Recycling Hub, in Dubai Industrial City in the UAE. The site is currently in its final stages of commissioning.

Wisetek CEO Sean Sheehan (pictured) said: “We are delighted to partner with Enviroserve and to work with their new integrated recycling facility in Dubai and furthermore to collaborate with the company for the Middle East and Africa region. Through this exclusive partnership we are able to offer value recovery, secure data destruction and responsible recycling services of retired IT equipment across the entire region.”

Enviroserve Group CEO Stuart Fleming added: “This is a terrific and well-timed partnership. Wisetek is a respected name in the industry and bring a wealth of experience to the Enviroserve service offer.”

The agreement follows on from similar international expansion by Wisetek into the United States where it has locations in Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, Texas and California. The company also has a facility in Thailand, which is a platform to expand further into South-East Asian markets.

In January 2019, Wisetek announced a new facility in Reading.