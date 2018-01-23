23 Jan 2018 | 09.23 am

The winners of the annual Showcase Awards were announced over the weekend, coinciding with the launch of the four-day Showcase creative expo in the RDS.

The annual event provides an international launch pad each year for some 450 Irish designers, manufacturers and craftspeople. Buyers from Ireland and more than 20 other countries are expected at this year’s Showcase, perusing the fashion, jewellery, home and giftware.

Showcase officially opened in the RDS on January 21 and the trade-only event will continue until January 24.

Karen Hennessy, chief executive of the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland, pointed out that the show was founded 42 years ago. “Our annual Showcase awards programme not only shines a light on the excellent craftsmanship, design and presentation of the makers’ work, but also highlights the importance of encouraging new product development, allowing buyers to see the very latest innovations from Irish designers and craftspeople at the fair,” she added.

The Showcase Awards winners were as follows:

Best Product Awards

Overall Best Product Award: Áine Knitwear, for its A-Line woollen dress

Best New Product Category Winners:

Fashion & Made/Slow: Áine Knitwear (A-Line Woollen Dress)

Highly commended: Bernie Murphy (Donegal), for her turquoise tweed three-piece, and Celtic Tweeds (Dublin), for its men’s tweed jacket

Home: Foxford Woollen Mills (Mayo), for its woollen cushions

Highly commended: Elements of Action (Dublin), for its framed mirror, and J. Hill’s Standard (Waterford) for its decorative lamp

Gift: Ballyshane (Carlow), for its wooden boards

Highly commended: Alanna Plekkenpol (Wicklow), for her decorative tiles, and Caulfield Country Boards (Meath), for its wooden egg cups

Jewellery: Scribble & Stone (Dublin), for its cube neckpiece

Highly commended: Jennifer Kinnear Jewellery’s (Dublin) neckpiece, and Miriam Wade Jewellery (Westmeath), also for her neckpiece

Other Category Winners:

Design Ireland Award: Holden Leathergoods (Kerry), for its leather travel bag

Highly commended: Dúinn Designs (Louth), for its mixed linen scarf, and Jerpoint Glass Studio (Kilkenny) for its decanter

Innovation and Craftsmanship Award: Benefield Spencer Glass (Antrim)

Runner-up: Callan (Down)

Highly commended: Mourne Textiles (Down)

Local Enterprise Showcase Award: Soul Engraver (Dublin), for its engraved neckpiece

Highly commended: Bearded Man (Meath), for its soap dish and shaving brush, and Craftek (Cork) for its platter

Photo: Aoibhinn Lane wearing Áine Knitwear