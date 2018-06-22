Winners Announced at PRCA Awards

22 Jun 2018 | 03.10 pm

The Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA), which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, has presented its annual awards for Excellence in PR.

Among the award winners was Louise Walsh from Drury Porter Novelli, who won the award for Young Communications Professional of the Year.

Association chairperson Rhona Blake commented: “We are indebted to our PRCA predecessors who recognised that competing to be the best, promoting best practice, professional standards and the pursuit of excellence was the way forward. This week the European Communications Monitor highlighted the importance of the public relations profession in helping organisations deal with the impact of fake news, protecting reputation and regaining public trust.”

PRCA AWARDS 2018

PUBLIC AFFAIRS – VAT’s not Fair (Drury Porter Novelli)

CONSUMER PUBLIC RELATIONS – Smithwick’s (Wilson Hartnell)

MEDIA RELATIONS – Burgers Better (Drury Porter Novelli)

DIGITAL PR – AIB Backing Club & County (Wilson Hartnell)

PUBLIC SECTOR – Waterford Greenway (Springboard PR)

INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS – Delivering a better connected life (Three Ireland)

INTERNAL CORPORATE COMMS – Tesco Community Chill (Murray)

CORPORATE – Proving Aldi’s Provenance (Gibney Communications)

B2B – Lidl Kick Start (Lidl Ireland)

SPONSORSHIP (less that €50,000) – Glenisk Irish Rugby Trading Cards (Legacy Consultants)

SPONSORSHIP (over €50,000) – Electric Ireland Minors Stars (Wilson Hartnell)

BEST EVENT – Baileys Treatyard (Wilson Hartnell)

PR FOR AN EVENT – Wild Lights at Dublin Zoo (Teneo PSG)

Photo (l-r): Martina Byrne, CEO PRII; Chris Pollock of CIPR Northern Ireland; Rhona Blake; and Cian Connaughton, president of the PRII. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography)