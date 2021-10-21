WineSpark Promises Big Wines At Smaller Prices

21 Oct 2021 | 09.06 am

A new Irish online wine shop, WineSpark, is promising some of the best world wines delivered to your door for a cheaper than the shop price.

Founder and wine enthusiast Eamon FitzGerald (pictured) says his subscription model of €10 per month will secure customers a “significantly better wine for your money”.

“WineSpark makes its margin from the monthly fee rather than the bottle price, so it can offer keen prices on the wines,” he said. “For example, a typical €25 wine in normal retail costs €15 at WineSpark. A typical €50 wine costs €25, and so on.

“Subscribers will become part of a community where they learn about wine, meet winemakers at tastings and have a great authentic experience next time they travel to a wine region.”

Having spent years travelling the world with Naked Wines, FitzGerald got to know scores of independent winemakers, many of whom supply WineSpark.

Customers can choose their own wines or a selected case. The WineSpark Starter Case is priced at €195 while the Luxury WineSpark Collection is available for €295.

FitzGerald added: “After ten years getting to know some of the world’s best winemakers, I’m ready to bring these connections and treasures to Irish wine drinkers.

“I wanted to create a business model that genuinely rewards people for their loyalty, by giving them amazing prices on the best wines. And by connecting customers directly with the talented winemakers behind the wines, they can be part of a community that experiences wine by far the most fun and exciting way.”