Wine Distributor Febvre Completes MBO

12 Sep 2017 | 10.20 am

Wine distributor Febvre has completed a management buyout of the business, which also involved a private investment group.

Under the new structure, current CEO Jim Bradley becomes chairman and current financial director Liz Coogan (pictured) is the new managing director. Aidan Farrell is operations director.

Liz Coogan said that the MBO is an important milestone in the development of Febvre. Febvre has been to the forefront of the wine industry in Ireland for over 50 years,” she added.

“The introduction of new capital will give the company a solid platform with a long- term focus to enhance and grow its position as a market leader in the wine industry.”

Based in Sandyford in Dublin, Febvre is one of the country’s largest wine importers and distributors. It was founded in 1963 by Emile and Brenda Alken, who took over what was then a small wine brokerage owned by Louis Febvre.

Febvre supplies wines to hotels and restaurants, pubs and bistros, wine merchants, supermarkets, airlines and duty free.

The company owns three subsidiaries – Cellars & Accessories Limited, The Wine Depot Limited and Febvre Travel Retail Limited. It sold its French-based subsidiary Paul Sapin to Les Grands Chais de France last year for €984,000.

According to its 2016 accounts, Febvre booked an operating loss of €404,000, following a loss of €877,000 in 2015. The sale of its French subsidiary last year helped Febvre close 2016 out with a net gain of €241,000. It had year-end net worth of €3.2m. Forty-two staff were on Febvre’s payroll in 2016.

Febvre’s owner was Padmore Ltd, an Isle of Man-based investment firm that became the majority shareholder in 2014. That deal also saw Jim Bradley, the former C&C chief executive, take up the CEO post at Febvre.

The company said that all of its employees will remain with the firm following the MBO. The Febvre name will also be retained and the business will continue to operate from Sandyford.