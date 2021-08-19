Win Blackrock Shop Premises For Six Months

19 Aug 2021 | 10.19 am

‘Support Local’ campaign Champion Green is offering a prize of a pop-up shop slot in the Blackrock Village shopping centre for six months, free of all charges and with added goodies from An Post.

The prime retail unit in the newly refurbished Village Centre in Blackrock, Co Dublin, is being offered free of charge for a period of six months, courtesy of Aviva Life & Pensions. The retail premises prize is worth at least €20,000, including full rent and rates, according to Champion Green.

The “readymade retail” opportunity is worth €50,000 overall, as the shop is accompanied by a store marketing campaign from Champion Green and Bannerton PR, worth €15,000, and business planning support and professional mentoring from MentorsWork. In addition, An Post is providing free parcel delivery for a year inside Ireland, and a free direct mail campaign in south county Dublin, worth more than €10,000.

Aviva property fund specialist Carina Galavan said: “By providing short-term, vacant retail space in prime locations to small businesses we allow them experience the potential that a retail presence can mean for their brand or business.

“They can showcase and sell their product or service for a period of six months, at no financial risk, while, at the same time bringing something new to the consumer offering in the shopping district.”

The Blackrock Village Centre has been refurbished extensively in the past year, managed by Aviva’s property team. According to Galavan, the modernisation “has dramatically boosted its appeal as an accessible neighbourhood shopping destination for terrific food, fashion, footwear, accessories, healthcare, books, technology, post office services and more”.

With major retail opportunities coming up between now and next year, including the Black Friday and Christmas seasons, the aspiring retailer who wins the contest will receive a great boost to their business.

Entry is open to any SME that can fit out, stock and sustain a retail outlet for six months, starting from next month. The closing date for entries is August 24 and the winner will be announced during the week of September 6.

Five finalists will be selected to go forward to a series of interviews with the Champion Green expert judging panel, who will select one winner.

Champion Green launched one year ago to provide business advice and marketing support to SMEs and to highlight how consumers can make a difference in driving the recovery of small business. It is supported by Kilkenny Design and Visa, Retail Excellence, the Small Firms Association and Chambers of Commerce Ireland.

An application form is available here, where there is also more detail on the criteria for entry.